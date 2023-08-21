Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO    

, , , ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that intolerant and violent acts like Jaranwala incident are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.

She stated this in response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala.

The spokesperson said the incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society.

She said the wheels of justice have been set in motion and the government will not rest until those responsible for these vile acts are apprehended and brought to justice.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Jaranwala incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan.