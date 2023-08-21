Open Menu

Perpetrators Of Jaranwala Incident To Be Brought To Justice: FO

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:38 AM

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO    

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says this in response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that intolerant and violent acts like Jaranwala incident are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.

She stated this in response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala.

The spokesperson said the incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society.

She said the wheels of justice have been set in motion and the government will not rest until those responsible for these vile acts are apprehended and brought to justice.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Jaranwala incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Jaranwala Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

11 hours ago
 MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

14 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

15 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

16 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan