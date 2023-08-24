Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident will be brought to justice: Masood Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Masood Khan has strongly condemn the horrendous incidents of Jaranwala and said that perpetrators of this heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Addressing leaders of all faiths and denominations in Washington, he said that entire leadership of Pakistan and civil society has stood by Christian brothers and sisters who suffered because of arson and vandalism.

Masood Khan termed the incident a conspiracy to disrupt social harmony and religious bonds between followers of two faiths.

He said islam doesn’t allow any kind of discrimination and persecution, incitement to hatred and violence against other religions is proscribed.

The Ambassador said Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Jaranwala and expressed solidarity with the traumatized victim and the Government of Pakistan has not only condemned the incident in the clearest and strongest manner but has also announced compensation for the affected people.

Highlighting the efforts to compensate and rebuild worship places and homes of the affected people, Masood Khan said that the community has stepped forward to help rebuild damaged houses and properties.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Ilyas Masih and All Neighbors Association for its efforts to promote inter-faith harmony.

He also thanked the participants expressing solidarity and reiterating strong commitment towards the cause of promoting greater understanding among the followers of various religions and societies.