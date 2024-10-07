Open Menu

Perpetrators Of Karachi Attack "sworn Enemies" Of Pakistan: PM

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Perpetrators of Karachi attack "sworn enemies" of Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemning the attack took place in Karachi on Sunday night killing two Chinese nationals and injuring another, said the perpetrators of this dastardly incident could not be Pakistanis but were the sworn enemies of Pakistan.

Expressing his deep shock and sadness over the incident, the prime minister

offered his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims.

The prime minister, in a statement on his X timeline, also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that an immediate investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being," he assured.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

1 day ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

1 day ago
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

1 day ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

1 day ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

1 day ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

1 day ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

1 day ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan