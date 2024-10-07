Perpetrators Of Karachi Attack "sworn Enemies" Of Pakistan: PM
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemning the attack took place in Karachi on Sunday night killing two Chinese nationals and injuring another, said the perpetrators of this dastardly incident could not be Pakistanis but were the sworn enemies of Pakistan.
Expressing his deep shock and sadness over the incident, the prime minister
offered his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims.
The prime minister, in a statement on his X timeline, also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
He said that an immediate investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
"Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being," he assured.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 hurt as bus turns turtle in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers22 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM seeks report of explosion from Home Minister, IGP9 hours ago
-
90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector10 hours ago
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister10 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport10 hours ago
-
Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape10 hours ago
-
Tarar inspects under-construction road in Township11 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur should clarify on his last 24-hours whereabouts: Tarar11 hours ago
-
PTI failed to unleash violence, bloodshed in capital despite massive attempt: Muqam11 hours ago
-
31 policemen injured, one died, 878 miscreants arrested during PTI protest; says IG Islamabad11 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Palestinians11 hours ago