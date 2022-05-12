Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said the perpetrators of Karachi University (KU) terror attack would be punished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said the perpetrators of Karachi University (KU) terror attack would be punished.

Addressing an event held in remembrance of Chinese nationals killed in the terror attack, he expressed his deepest condolences with the families of victims, and the government and the people of China.

The minister said Pakistan condemned terrorism in its all forms.