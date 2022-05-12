UrduPoint.com

Perpetrators Of KU Terror Attack To Be Punished: Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said the perpetrators of Karachi University (KU) terror attack would be punished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said the perpetrators of Karachi University (KU) terror attack would be punished.

Addressing an event held in remembrance of Chinese nationals killed in the terror attack, he expressed his deepest condolences with the families of victims, and the government and the people of China.

The minister said Pakistan condemned terrorism in its all forms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack China Khurram Dastgir Khan Karachi University Event All Government

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

41 seconds ago
 Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1 ..

Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths

43 seconds ago
 Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese C ..

Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese Capital as 'False Rumors'

44 seconds ago
 UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Irelan ..

UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol Talks

46 seconds ago
 Seven held with liquor, weapons

Seven held with liquor, weapons

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous an ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.