Perpetrators Of May 9 Incidents To Be Brought To Justice: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says 250 million people of Pakistan will not tolerate such acts in future as the elements involved in them on May 9 last year hatched rebellion against the state of Pakistan and attempted to create divisions in the armed forces.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said perpetrators of May 9 incidents would be brought to justice to give exemplary punishment for attacking the state institutions and desecrating martyrs’ memorials.
He was addressing a ceremony, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to pay tribute to martyrs and express solidarity with their families in Islamabad this evening.
Prime Minister said 250 million people of Pakistan will not tolerate such acts in future as the elements involved in them on May 9 last year hatched rebellion against the state of Pakistan and attempted to create divisions in the armed forces.
He, however, made it clear that those, having no role in the incidents of May 9 will not be touched.
Responding to a question raised by mother of a martyr, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the law will take its course and perpetrators will be given exemplary punishment so that no one can dare to think of repeating such acts.
On the occasion, Prime Minister said the armed forces fully take care of martyrs’ families’ welfare and education and this model should also be reciprocated in other departments of the country.
Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said entire nation is proud of martyrs’ sacrifices and acknowledges contribution of armed forces in wartime, floods or any other calamities to help the needy.
On the request of the Prime Minister, entire audience presented a standing ovation to the family members of martyrs.
Recent Stories
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS9 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 919 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar19 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning19 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike22 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae17 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters17 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 1217 minutes ago
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth17 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department17 minutes ago