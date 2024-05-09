Open Menu

Perpetrators Of May 9 Incidents To Be Brought To Justice: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says 250 million people of Pakistan will not tolerate such acts in future as the elements involved in them on May 9 last year hatched rebellion against the state of Pakistan and attempted to create divisions in the armed forces.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said perpetrators of May 9 incidents would be brought to justice to give exemplary punishment for attacking the state institutions and desecrating martyrs’ memorials.

He was addressing a ceremony, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to pay tribute to martyrs and express solidarity with their families in Islamabad this evening.

Prime Minister said 250 million people of Pakistan will not tolerate such acts in future as the elements involved in them on May 9 last year hatched rebellion against the state of Pakistan and attempted to create divisions in the armed forces.

He, however, made it clear that those, having no role in the incidents of May 9 will not be touched.

Responding to a question raised by mother of a martyr, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the law will take its course and perpetrators will be given exemplary punishment so that no one can dare to think of repeating such acts.

On the occasion, Prime Minister said the armed forces fully take care of martyrs’ families’ welfare and education and this model should also be reciprocated in other departments of the country.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said entire nation is proud of martyrs’ sacrifices and acknowledges contribution of armed forces in wartime, floods or any other calamities to help the needy.

On the request of the Prime Minister, entire audience presented a standing ovation to the family members of martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education May Family Million

Recent Stories

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

9 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

19 minutes ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

19 minutes ago
 Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

19 minutes ago
 Lawyers observe strike

Lawyers observe strike

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series ..

Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday

33 minutes ago
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with ..

ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hi ..

Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition

31 minutes ago
 Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae

17 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

17 minutes ago
 Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of ..

Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12

17 minutes ago
 Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends o ..

Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan