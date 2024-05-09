Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says 250 million people of Pakistan will not tolerate such acts in future as the elements involved in them on May 9 last year hatched rebellion against the state of Pakistan and attempted to create divisions in the armed forces.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said perpetrators of May 9 incidents would be brought to justice to give exemplary punishment for attacking the state institutions and desecrating martyrs’ memorials.

He was addressing a ceremony, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to pay tribute to martyrs and express solidarity with their families in Islamabad this evening.

He, however, made it clear that those, having no role in the incidents of May 9 will not be touched.

Responding to a question raised by mother of a martyr, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the law will take its course and perpetrators will be given exemplary punishment so that no one can dare to think of repeating such acts.

On the occasion, Prime Minister said the armed forces fully take care of martyrs’ families’ welfare and education and this model should also be reciprocated in other departments of the country.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs, he said entire nation is proud of martyrs’ sacrifices and acknowledges contribution of armed forces in wartime, floods or any other calamities to help the needy.

On the request of the Prime Minister, entire audience presented a standing ovation to the family members of martyrs.