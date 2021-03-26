UrduPoint.com
Perpetrators Of Minor Girl's Killing In Kohat To Be Arrested Soon: Shehryar Afridi

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said the perpetrators of Hareem Fatima killing case and also killing of youth in Jaani Khel area of Waziristan would be brought to justice soon as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law enforcement agencies were investigating the matter

He expressed these views while speaking to media after offering fateha for the minor Hareem Fatima, who was found dead in Kohat on March 25 (Thursday), at her hometown Babal Khel Town, Karak district.

MNA Shahid Khattak, Commissioner Kohat, DIG Police, DPO and other High ranking officials were also present on the occasion. Naveed Iqbal, the father of Hareem Fatima was also present on the occasion besides local elders of various tribes.

Grandfather of Hareem, Farhad Khattak and local elders of the bereaved family expressed gratitude to Shehryar Afridi and others for their arrival and condolence and demanded immediate arrest of the killer.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said he had visited victim family in Baba Khel village on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and entire senior officials were also present to make the victims family realized that the government would leave no stone unturned to arrest the murderer of the little child.

"We will soon arrest the killer and this is an assurance from Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are equally bereaved on the incident," Shehryar Afridi said.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed the law enforcement agencies to resolve the matter as a test case and entire force had been activated to arrest the killer.

"Whosoever is responsible for killing the little child would be arrested soon. We have some leads and Police are working on these leads," he said.

Talking about Jaani Khel incident where three youth were beheaded in Waziristan, Shehryar Afridi said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had offered the local elders to form a JIT to investigate brutal killings while the local authorities were making efforts to arrest the killers and make them an example.

He said the local elders were also being engaged and a Joint Investigation Team would resolve the matter soon.

Briefing the Jirga on the police investigation, DIG Kohat said that Police would resolve this case as a test case and the perpetrator would not be allowed to escape.

