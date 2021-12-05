Perpetrators of Sialkot incident deserve deterrent punishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government equally shares the grief of heirs of deceased Sri Lankan citizen.

According to official sources here on Sunday, CM said that police had reacted immediately soon after this tragic incident and not only arrested the accused involved in this barbaric act but also maintained a law & order situation.

Usman Buzdar said that IG Police had been directed to complete the challan of those who were arrested adding like other high profile cases, the government would bring this case to its logical end. The Sialkot incident was a stigma and disgrace to humanity, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that those who were involved in this brutality, deserve deterrent punishment and the Punjab government would ensure it by fulfilling all requirements of justice.