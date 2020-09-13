UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perpetrators To Be Brought To Book: Sardar Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Perpetrators to be brought to book: Sardar Rehman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sardar Rehman General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Welfare Wing has expressed optimism that justice will be done in rape case of Gujjarpura Lahore-Sialkot motorway as investigation has already begun.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued strict instructions to all concerned agencies to bring the culprits of the motorway tragedy to justice.

Sardar Rehman strongly condemned the tragic incident adding evil characters who committed the heinous act will not escape from law.

Police teams were working day and night to identify the culprits by gathering DNA evidence, geo-fencing, examining CCTV footage and National Database and Registration Authority records.

Sardar Rehman told that search was underway and the police and other departments were working in close coordination to arrest the perpetrators. He made it clear that these beasts will be punished as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Motorway Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first among GCC countries in medical tou ..

26 minutes ago

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

2 hours ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

3 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.