Perpetrators to be brought to book: Sardar Rehman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sardar Rehman General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Welfare Wing has expressed optimism that justice will be done in rape case of Gujjarpura Lahore-Sialkot motorway as investigation has already begun.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued strict instructions to all concerned agencies to bring the culprits of the motorway tragedy to justice.

Sardar Rehman strongly condemned the tragic incident adding evil characters who committed the heinous act will not escape from law.

Police teams were working day and night to identify the culprits by gathering DNA evidence, geo-fencing, examining CCTV footage and National Database and Registration Authority records.

Sardar Rehman told that search was underway and the police and other departments were working in close coordination to arrest the perpetrators. He made it clear that these beasts will be punished as per law.