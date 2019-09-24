PERRA completes 5852 schemes in earthquake-hit area: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), Kaneez Sughra Tuesday said 5852 schemes including schools, offices, hospital, courts, jails, and roads in earthquake-hit areas have been completed and been handed over to concerned.

She was briefing the media here Tuesday about projects completed by PERRA during last one year. She said that 7042 projects were initiated in the earthquake-hit areas.

DG disclosed that during the contractors have been assured of providing funds after the completion of initiated schemes adding no compromise would be made on quality of work.

During last year, 113 schemes have been completed and by the end of June next year 119 projects would be accomplished.

We have overcome trust deficit of contractors and now remaining work is continued with the available funding, DG said.

Sharing the details of completed schemes in Hazara division, she informed that in district Abbottabad out of 1255 we have completed 1041 schemes while work is in progress on 156 schemes.

DG Perra further said that in district Mansehra we have completed 2144 out of 2448 schemes. Similarly in district Battagram, 1149 out of 1313 schemes are completed and work in progress on 53 schemes, in Shangla 766 out of 852 schemes have been completed and work is in progress on 44 out of 86 schemes, in Kohistan 801 schemes out of 852 have been completed and work is in progress on 38 projects.