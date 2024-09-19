Open Menu

PERRA Employees Face Four-month Salary Delay Amid Financial Hardships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Despite Chief Minister KP, over 130 employees of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been without salaries for four months, leading to severe financial distress.

The annual budget file of 280 million is still circulating among officials in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, causing delays in salary disbursement.

The situation worsened when a resolution presented by Member of Provincial Assembly Rajab Ali Khan Abbasi addressing this issue went unaddressed. PERRA employees, working under contracts ranging from grades 1 to 18, are not only struggling with unpaid salaries but are also unable to pay rent and electricity bills for their offices.

Since the devastating earthquake of 2005, PEERA has successfully completed 6,000 projects.

However, the provincial government has transferred half of the ongoing projects to the Communication and Works Department, further complicating matters. PEIRA is also set to start construction on the Bakyial City project, expected to take seven years, but delays in the Human Resources department are hindering progress on major initiatives.

Despite repeated reminders to high-ranking officials and the Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur's order for salary disbursement within ten days remains unmet. Many employees have reached a critical point, facing starvation at home while struggling to support their families amid rampant inflation. The affected employees have urgently appealed to the Chief Minister to expedite the processing of their salary summary.

More Stories From Pakistan