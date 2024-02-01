Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Hatred towards religious minorities, particularly Muslims, is at its peak in India under Narendra Modi. An analysis released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the commencement of World Interfaith Harmony Week, on Thursday, said the religious minorities in India have nothing to celebrate as they continue to face persecution. It said Muslims and other religious minorities are struggling to breathe in Modi’s so-called shining India.

The analysis pointed out that the RSS-backed racist Modi regime is using terror as a policy to intimidate religious minorities across India where Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs are completely unsafe because of their faith. It said the Hindutva philosophy is that only Hindus have the right to live in India and the Modi regime is working on a Hindutva agenda to militarize the whole society against Muslims and other minorities.

The analysis deplored that the Hindu extremists have been given a free run to attack religious minorities in India.

It said the fascist BJP government is trampling upon fundamental freedoms of religious minorities in the country. It said the minorities are being persistently hounded in India under rogue Modi’s regime.

The analysis warned that the rights and lives of the Indian religious minorities will remain under threat as long as BJP continues to rule India.

It said that the unchecked attacks on religious minorities in India are a challenge for the global community. The Modi regime must be brought to book for its crimes against religious minorities in the country, the analysis said, adding that it is time for the world rights bodies to come forward and take practical steps to protect them.

It is to be mentioned here that World Interfaith Harmony Week falls in the first week of February of every year and aims to promote harmony among all people regardless of their faith.