Persian Collection Titled 'Gulang-e-Arzoo' On April 27
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an unveiling ceremony of Persian collection of Dr. Aslam Ansari titled ‘Gulbang-e-Arzoo’ on April 27.
The Academy has recently published "Gulbang-e Arzoo" in Persian by well knwon urdu and Persian poet Dr. Aslam Ansari.
The launching ceremony of this book will be held at the Seminar Hall, Radio Pakistan, Multan, which will be presided over by Dr. Najiba Arif, Chairperson PAL.
Dr. Aslam Ansari will be the chief guest, while Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad will deliver the keynote address.
After the opening ceremony, Chairperson PAL and Director General PAL Sultan Nasir will also interact with the local scholars and writers.
Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif told APP that the initiative of holding book launching ceremony in Multan, was part of Academy decision to interact with scholars and writers of far-flung areas, aiming to recognize and appreciate their literary work.
“By acknowledging their contributions, we can encourage them to continue writing valuable literary work and also bring their unique perspective and ideas to the forefront,” she added.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nutrition Int'l donates high-tech food lab to IFA for enhanced quality control19 seconds ago
-
Meeting regarding drug use in educational institutions held at ANF Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Two-day Int'l mathematics conference to begin on April 26 at GCU40 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 980 adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria50 minutes ago
-
APHC denounces arrest, harassment of IIOJK people by Indian forces1 hour ago
-
JKNF urges well-off people to come forward to support less privileged segments of society1 hour ago
-
Muhammad Bilal defends his research papers1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center1 hour ago
-
PP-269 bye-election: Nomination papers submission process concludes2 hours ago
-
15 female teachers injured in road accident3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK discuss collaboration in education sector12 hours ago