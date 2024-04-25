Open Menu

Persian Collection Titled 'Gulang-e-Arzoo' On April 27

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an unveiling ceremony of Persian collection of Dr. Aslam Ansari titled ‘Gulbang-e-Arzoo’ on April 27.

The Academy has recently published "Gulbang-e Arzoo" in Persian by well knwon urdu and Persian poet Dr. Aslam Ansari.

The launching ceremony of this book will be held at the Seminar Hall, Radio Pakistan, Multan, which will be presided over by Dr. Najiba Arif, Chairperson PAL.

Dr. Aslam Ansari will be the chief guest, while Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad will deliver the keynote address.

After the opening ceremony, Chairperson PAL and Director General PAL Sultan Nasir will also interact with the local scholars and writers.

Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif told APP that the initiative of holding book launching ceremony in Multan, was part of Academy decision to interact with scholars and writers of far-flung areas, aiming to recognize and appreciate their literary work.

“By acknowledging their contributions, we can encourage them to continue writing valuable literary work and also bring their unique perspective and ideas to the forefront,” she added.

