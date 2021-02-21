UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Persistent Dry Weather Effecting Public Health: Dr Rozina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Persistent dry weather effecting public health: Dr Rozina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Hospitals have registered a sharp surge in the patients of lungs' infections, skin allergies,viral infections,cough and flu due to prolonged dry spell.

Health experts informed that dust and increasing air born pollen level have increased due to dry season and citizens needs to take precautions to keep them safe.

A health expert Dr Rozina Hassan on Sunday said since last two months average rain level remained low below normal which caused dust pollution, adding, disease like malaria, typhoid, eye allergies, skin irritation has increased in the twin cities.

She told APP impacts of climate change owing to environmental degradation resulted in warming temperatures, changes in precipitation, increase in the frequency or intensity of extreme weather events which were a major cause of these diseases.

She advised people to increase water intake, consume healthy food and avoid unhygienic and oily food to protect them from such diseases.

C:zkz/P:zkz/778

Related Topics

Weather Water Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

16 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

46 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.