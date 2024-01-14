Open Menu

Persistent Fog Disrupts Train Services Across Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024

Persistent fog disrupts train services across Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) In an ongoing struggle against dense fog, train operations in various parts of the country continue to face disruptions, causing delays in several key services.

According to the latest update from Pakistan Railways on Sunday, many trains were delayed, affecting travel schedules for passengers as 1-Up Khyber Mail train was running late for 4 hours, 5-Up Greenline for 01 hour, 7-Up Tezgam for 2:15 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express for 3:30 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express for 1:30 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express for 1:30 hrs, 15-Up Karachi Express for 2 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express for 4:30 hrs, 25-Up Bahauddin Zakariya Express for 4 hrs, 33-Up Pak business Express for 5:30 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express for 2 hrs, 41-Up Karakoram Express for 4:45 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express for 4 hrs, 47-Up Rehman Baba Express, 4:45 hrs and 145-Up Sukkur Express was late for 5:30 hrs.

While 2-Down Khyber Mail train was running late for 2 hrs, 6-Dn Greenline for 1:30 hrs, 8-Dn Tezgam for 2:30 hrs, 10-Dn Allama Iqbal Express for 4:15 hrs, 12-Dn Hazara Express for 01 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express for 1:15 hrs, 16-Dn Karachi Express for 3:15 hrs, 18-Dn Millat Express for 3:30 hrs, 26-Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express for 3:15 hrs, 28-Dn Shalimar Express for 2:15 hrs, 34-Dn Pak Business Express for 8:40 hrs, 38-Dn Fareed Express for 5:15 hrs, 42-Dn Karakoram Express for 6 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was late for 5 hrs.

Pakistan Railways authorities acknowledge the challenges and assure the public that measures are being implemented to restore normalcy. However, they emphasize that complete punctuality can only be achieved once weather conditions and visibility significantly improve. Commuters were advised to stay informed about the latest updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

