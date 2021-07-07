Persistent Hot Weather To Continue For Next Two Days: MET
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The persistent hot weather would continue for further next two days in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.
According to Met office Islamabad however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and northeast Punjab.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country.
Maximum temperature' recorded as (°C): Sibbi, Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bannu 46.