Persistent hot weather to continue for next two days: MET

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The persistent hot weather would continue for further next two days in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country.

Maximum temperature' recorded as (°C): Sibbi, Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bannu 46.