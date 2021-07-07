UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Persistent Hot Weather To Continue For Next Two Days: MET

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Persistent hot weather to continue for next two days: MET

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The persistent hot weather would continue for further next two days in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country.

Maximum temperature' recorded as (°C): Sibbi, Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bannu 46.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Bannu Punjab Dadu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

17 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

24 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.