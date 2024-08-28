Persistent rain causes problems for citizens:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Persistent rainfall since Wednesday morning turned the weather pleasant but it also caused problems for the citizens.

According to details,the city experienced three hours of continuous rain,resulting in water logging in various areas of the city.

This may lead to various problems including traffic congestion and difficulties in commuting.

Markets and streets were inundated,causing inconvenience to pedestrians and shoppers.

Despite the challenges, district administration was striving hard to drain rainwater out from low lying areas and restore normalcy.

The Met department predicted a chance of more rain in Sargodha region for next 24 hours.