Persistent rain drops mercury in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Dark clouds reigned in Punjab including Lahore, with light and heavy rain in different parts of the city, making the weather cool and pleasant.

With light showers it is still ongoing in various areas on Friday.

Rain continued to fall in areas around Laxmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Liberty, Mall Road and Lahore High Court, as well as in areas around Jail Road, while rain continued in other areas including Gulberg, Model Town and GPO.

According to Meteorological department details, the cold has intensified as a result of the persistent rain, making the weather even chillier. The heaviest rainfall recorded in Lahore was 8 mm in the areas around Jail Road, followed by 7 mm in Gulshan Ravi and 6 mm in Youhanaabad.

While the Wasa data stated that 6 mm of rain was also recorded in the areas surrounding Gulberg and Upper Mall.

In other parts of the province, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds was reported in Ferozewala, Gujranwala, Gujrat and its surrounding areas, which led to a significant drop in temperature.

In Mandi Bahauddin, light rain continued intermittently, bringing back the chill and resulting in power outages.

Meanwhile, in Kamonki, heavy rain was accompanied by hailstorms, causing the temperature to drop further.

The hailstorm raised concerns over potential damage to the wheat crop.

In the north-western areas of Nowshera Wirkan, severe hailstorms were reported, and roads in Oulakh Bhaike and Argan Bangla were covered in hail. Farmers in the region were left worried, with significant crop damage.

Nowshera Wirkan also experienced power outages as all feeders tripped due to the storm.

Meanwhile, in Hafizabad and its surroundings, heavy rain and hailstorms made the weather cold and pleasant.

In Khanqah Dogran, rain caused a build-up of mud on the main GT Road, disrupting traffic flow and causing severe inconvenience for commuters.