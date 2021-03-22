UrduPoint.com
Persistent Smog Issues May Reduce Average Life Span: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Asif Tanveer has warned that continuous and persistent smog issues may cause an unexpected and massive reduction in average life span from six to eleven years.

He was addressing a function in connection with the International Forest Day, observed here on Monday. The event was arranged by the Department of Forestry and Range Management UAF at its farms that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asif Tanveer whereas Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Prof Dr. Jalal Arif, forestry expert Dr. Irfan Ahmad and other notables also attended the event.

Addressing the function, Dr. Asif Tanveer praised the steps of the government of "Clean and Green Pakistan" in order to mitigate the ill impacts of climate change and said that it would help in containing the chronic problems of ecological crisis. "We need to be strict and cautious about carbon emission", he said and added, "Increasing temperature, floods, and irregular rain patterns are visible indications that we have already fallen prey to climate change.

" He said that heavy emission of smoke from factories and vehicles and other factors have disturbed the climate. He said that massive plantations at the national level will prove a millstone to fight the climate changes and effectively handle health, and other related issues.

Registrar Tariq Gill said that the forests are crucial for the well-being of humanity. "Its role in local and national economies has become even more vital", he said and added that the university will plant 25000 sampling this year.

He urged the people to actively take part in "Green and Clean Pakistan" campaign for a better tomorrow.

Dr Jalal Arif said, "We have to create public momentum to minimize the greenhouse emissions, increase tree cover, and reduce pollution." He said that the government initiative of "Green and Clean Pakistan" is a hallmark step that will bring tangible results.

Dr Irfan Ahmad said that in the university forestry area, they have planted up to 70 species of different plants. Similarly the University administration also distributed 7,000 plants during last month.

Later, saplings were planted to participate in the celebrations of International Forest Day.

