Person commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :An unidentified person committed suicide by setting himself ablaze after throwing petrol near Hamid Pur chowk Muzaffargarh road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old unknown person set himself ablaze after throwing petrol on his body and burnt alive near Hamid Pur chowk.

The Rescue officials further said that the reason of the suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Muzaffarabad police also reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.

Further probe was underway.