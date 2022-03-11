UrduPoint.com

Person Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Person commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :An unidentified person committed suicide by setting himself ablaze after throwing petrol near Hamid Pur chowk Muzaffargarh road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old unknown person set himself ablaze after throwing petrol on his body and burnt alive near Hamid Pur chowk.

The Rescue officials further said that the reason of the suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Muzaffarabad police also reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Suicide Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

54 seconds ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab ..

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab to collect data of land erosio ..

1 minute ago
 Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with ..

Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of 'Mrs. & Mr. Sh ..

1 minute ago
 KPRA's week long registration drive concluded in K ..

KPRA's week long registration drive concluded in Kohat

1 minute ago
 Russia-made military drone crashes in Zagreb: offi ..

Russia-made military drone crashes in Zagreb: official

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>