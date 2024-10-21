Open Menu

Person Injured In Kasur Robbery Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Person injured in Kasur robbery attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A person was injured on Monday in a firing on resistance to a robbery in Kasur.

According to a private news channel, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

According to the police, a mob of local residents caught 1 bandit and tortured him to death.

The police registered a case and started investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Robbery Kasur

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

19 minutes ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

28 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

44 minutes ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

2 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

3 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

2 days ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan