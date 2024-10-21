Person Injured In Kasur Robbery Attempt
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A person was injured on Monday in a firing on resistance to a robbery in Kasur.
According to a private news channel, the police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
According to the police, a mob of local residents caught 1 bandit and tortured him to death.
The police registered a case and started investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son19 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Balochistan MPA Patrick Sant Masih21 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held21 minutes ago
-
24th annual DGs conference kicks off at NAB headquarters22 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential approval28 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in Islamabad: 74 beggars, 18 shopkeepers arrested31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 86 kg drugs in 13 operations42 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment widely welcomed in KP52 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to attend Commonwealth moot in Samoa from Oct 21-261 hour ago
-
Vice Chairman KPBoIT for coordinated efforts to promote economic development in region1 hour ago
-
AIOU publishes first Algerian novel in Urdu by Dr. Fadila Melhag1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Prabowo Subianto on swearing in as Indonesia president1 hour ago