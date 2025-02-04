Person Injured Seriously As Madrasa's Roof Caves In
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A person on Tuesday got injured seriously as roof of a Madrasa's (Seminary) verandah collapsed due to dilapidated condition in the Nave Kale area of the district.
The rescue sources said that a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and started relief operation.
The team pulled out a person identified as Saeed Rakim 70 years old and shifted him to DHQ Hospital.
The Rescue 1122 team had completed the search operation and confirmed that there were no more injuries or fatalities, they added.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Person injured seriously as Madrasa's roof caves in6 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered in crackdown against drug pushers7 minutes ago
-
Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley7 minutes ago
-
Zahid Safi praises Pakistan's support for Kashmiri nation17 minutes ago
-
Imam masjid shot dead in Lakki Marwat27 minutes ago
-
Officials stressed to address citizens’ issues promptly27 minutes ago
-
International action needed to end India’s suppression of Kashmiris: Governor Kundi27 minutes ago
-
ADC monitors ongoing polio campaign's activities56 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at SU57 minutes ago
-
Dera police conduct search and strike operation57 minutes ago
-
Advisor Diplomatic Liaison APMIA meets Romanian ambassador to boosy trade57 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits points to review anti-polio drive1 hour ago