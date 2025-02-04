(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A person on Tuesday got injured seriously as roof of a Madrasa's (Seminary) verandah collapsed due to dilapidated condition in the Nave Kale area of the district.

The rescue sources said that a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and started relief operation.

The team pulled out a person identified as Saeed Rakim 70 years old and shifted him to DHQ Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 team had completed the search operation and confirmed that there were no more injuries or fatalities, they added.

APP/azq/378