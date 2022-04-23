UrduPoint.com

Person Involved In Martyring Policeman Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Person involved in martyring policeman killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :One person was killed while another managed to escape during an exchange of fire with police in Shehzad Town area here on Saturday early morning.

According to police the deceased identified as Adnan was a habitual criminal and had been sent to jail by courts in some seven cases of narcotics and illegal weapons.

The Shehzad Town police had received an information from informers that the drug peddler Adnan who is wanted by police in murder case of constable Muhammad Aqib might be passing through Jagiot Road in the night.

The police have enhanced surveillance at Jagiot Road besides placing special pickets and snap checking points in surrounding areas. A police team was checking the vehicles and pedestrians at Pir Sahaba Chowk when the cops detected two suspicious persons riding a motorcycle.

The cops signaled the duo to stop for checking when the motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on the police party. The police also retaliated that compelled one of the suspects to escape from the scene. However, cops remained unhurt in the gun attack by the motorcyclists.

Later on, police found a body lying on the road which was later identified as Adnan and a pistol was also seized by the police from the scene.

Soon after occurrence of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy while a case has been registered against the attackers.

Adnan has been killed by firing of his accomplice in an encounter with police.

The deceased was also involved in martyring constable Muhammad Aqib.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Attack Fire Police Exchange Jail Vehicles Road Criminals From

Recent Stories

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi ..

DHF announces full support complete strike on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday

16 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs132,400 per tola

16 minutes ago
 FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for ..

FESCO approves Eid bonus, disparity allowance for its employees

16 minutes ago
 11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punj ..

11 dead, 951 injured in 919 road accidents in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturd ..

Kiev to Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol on Saturday - Deputy Prime Minister Iri ..

18 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over ..

CM Murad Ali Shah removes DC, DHO, AC of Dadu over fire incident

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.