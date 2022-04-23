Person involved in martyring policeman killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :One person was killed while another managed to escape during an exchange of fire with police in Shehzad Town area here on Saturday early morning.

According to police the deceased identified as Adnan was a habitual criminal and had been sent to jail by courts in some seven cases of narcotics and illegal weapons.

The Shehzad Town police had received an information from informers that the drug peddler Adnan who is wanted by police in murder case of constable Muhammad Aqib might be passing through Jagiot Road in the night.

The police have enhanced surveillance at Jagiot Road besides placing special pickets and snap checking points in surrounding areas. A police team was checking the vehicles and pedestrians at Pir Sahaba Chowk when the cops detected two suspicious persons riding a motorcycle.

The cops signaled the duo to stop for checking when the motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on the police party. The police also retaliated that compelled one of the suspects to escape from the scene. However, cops remained unhurt in the gun attack by the motorcyclists.

Later on, police found a body lying on the road which was later identified as Adnan and a pistol was also seized by the police from the scene.

Soon after occurrence of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy while a case has been registered against the attackers.

Adnan has been killed by firing of his accomplice in an encounter with police.

The deceased was also involved in martyring constable Muhammad Aqib.