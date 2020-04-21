UrduPoint.com
‘Person Who Will Help Govt Identify Hoarders Will Be Rewarded’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says that 10 per cent of the confiscated goods is for the person who will help government identify the hoarders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan the people should help the government identify hoarders.

She said that the people would be rewarded 10% of the confiscated goods.

Taking to Twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the people to help the government in this task and earn good wishes of the poor segment of the society.

Her statement came at the moment when the government recently passed the COVID-19 Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020 to punish people involved in profiteering and stocking up on essential food items.

“Under the ordinance, the new law, the violator will be sentenced to five years in prison and will be liable to pay an amount equivalent to 50% of the seized goods,” she stated.

A smooth supply of essential goods to people was the “utmost responsibility” of the government, she added.

