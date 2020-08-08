UrduPoint.com
Personal Business Interests Given Preference Over Kashmir In Past Decade: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaring Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the Kashmir cause had been sidelined for personal business interests over the past decade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcaring Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the Kashmir cause had been sidelined for personal business interests over the past decade.

In a tweet, he said that during the rule of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz personal relations were nurtured with Indian Prime Minister Modi instead of taking up the Kashmir dispute.

Shibli Faraz said that the effective and reasoned manner in which Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating Kashmir cause around the world was unprecedented.

