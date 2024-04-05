Personal Ego, Divisive Politics Can't Resolve Issues: Bilawal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:44 PM
The PPP chairman says the opposition should also realize that they have been given votes but not for creating chaos and hurling abuses.
NAUDERO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the public sent a message through their votes that all political parties should work together.
Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan is currently facing significant challenges, and the people want them to find solutions to their issues, not engage in personal attacks and divisive politics.
The PPP chairman said that there is excessive focus on personal enmity and issues in the parliament, and in respect of the public mandate, the decision to support the government was made.
He said that the opposition should also realize that they were given votes, they were not given votes for creating chaos and hurling abuses.
Bilawal Bhutto stated that the PPP would continue its struggle for the political, economic, and constitutional rights of the people.
