Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided to medical staff of hospitals of Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been provided to the doctors and paramedic staff of major hospitals of Bahawalpur Division. According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, the PPE provided by National Disaster Management Authority was provided to the medical staff of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

The equipment includes 1197 N-95 masks, 865 gowns, 348 protective goggles, 1537 decontamination suits, 1077 shoe covers, 1176 caps, 16986 gloves and 310 face shields. The equipment was handed over to Medical Superintendents of the hospitals. Commissioner said that it was important for the medical staff to stay protected during their fight against COVID 19.