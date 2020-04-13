UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Provided To Medical Staff Of Hospitals Of Bahawalpur Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:37 PM

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provided to medical staff of hospitals of Bahawalpur division

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been provided to the doctors and paramedic staff of major hospitals of Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been provided to the doctors and paramedic staff of major hospitals of Bahawalpur Division. According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, the PPE provided by National Disaster Management Authority was provided to the medical staff of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

The equipment includes 1197 N-95 masks, 865 gowns, 348 protective goggles, 1537 decontamination suits, 1077 shoe covers, 1176 caps, 16986 gloves and 310 face shields. The equipment was handed over to Medical Superintendents of the hospitals. Commissioner said that it was important for the medical staff to stay protected during their fight against COVID 19.

Related Topics

Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Second Ebola death in DR Congo ahead of hoped-for ..

27 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi pays tribute to army's mart ..

51 seconds ago

Strong immune system can defeat COVID-19 : Health ..

52 seconds ago

Kitchen gardening could yield pesticide free veget ..

54 seconds ago

Putin, EAEU to Discuss Coronavirus Response Throug ..

57 seconds ago

Govt taken steps on war footing to keep nation sav ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.