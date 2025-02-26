Personalised medicine a must for better treatment: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that prescription of personalised medicine is a need of the hour, and molecular biologists play a key role in its advancement
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that prescription of personalised medicine is a need of the hour, and molecular biologists play a key role in its advancement.
He expressed these views while addressing the first graduation ceremony, organized by the Punjab University Center for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) at Al-Raazi Hall on Wednesday.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director CAMB Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh, Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Resident Auditor Hassan Rauf, faculty members, alumni, students and their parents were present. Degrees were awarded to the students of MPhil in Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences, session (2021-2024).
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali shared his biological research interests and encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship opportunities in molecular techniques. He congratulated the CAMB faculty on the department’s transition to Allied Health Sciences and expressed confidence in Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh and his team for successfully initiating four BS programs in the upcoming fall admissions. He said that molecular biology is a vast and promising field with great future potential.
He said that integration of artificial intelligence and big data with molecular biology is accelerating progress in personalized medicine, shaping the future of healthcare by making treatments more precise, effective, and patient-centered.
Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh congratulated the graduating students, their parents, and teachers, calling this event a historic moment for CAMB. He highlighted that CAMB has been conducting high-impact molecular biology research and providing advanced biotechnical facilities since 1987. He said that the MPhil and PhD programs in Molecular Biology and Forensic Sciences were launched in 2015, followed by a self-supporting MPhil program in 2022. He said that CAMB has produced 08 PhDs and 200 MPhil scholars, many of whom are making significant contributions in academia, industry, and research institutes. He emphasized the importance of leadership, confidence, and skill-building beyond the classroom.
To support this vision, he initiated the creative club two years ago, providing students with extracurricular learning opportunities. Dr Muhammad Usman Ghani, the club’s coordinator, shared the club’s achievements and presented its constitution to the VC for approval.
