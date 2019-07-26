UrduPoint.com
Personalities Play An Important Role In Job Promotions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:48 PM

Personalities play an important role in job promotions

Personality plays a huge part in doing well in office and employers consider the candidate's attitude and personality traits before promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Personality plays a huge part in doing well in office and employers consider the candidate's attitude and personality traits before promotion.

Robert Hogan, a psychologist and president of personality-test provider Hogan Assessments, said that an overwhelming amount of data supports the claim that personality predicts job performance better than any other known evaluation method, including interviews and IQ tests, Science Daily reported.

He said that personality should be a major factor used to make personnel decisions.

Carl Persing, research and solutions adviser agreed saying that people's personalities tend to motivate and guide them in their careers.

Employers frequently screen for basic traits like reliability and organization skills, to make sure the candidate will be motivated to do the job, but when it comes time to promote those employees, personality becomes an even more important factor and things like charisma and the ability to motivate people are carefully looked at.

