Personnel Who Commit Suicide Not Entitled For Shuhada Package: Supreme Court

Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:42 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday declared that the families of personnel, who commit suicide during service, would not be entitled to receive Shuhada package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday declared that the families of personnel, who commit suicide during service, would not be entitled to receive Shuhada package.

The top court maintained that the Shuhada package was only for the personnel, who lost their lives in terror incidents or encounters, and dismissed a petition filed by a family of FC personnel Naseeb Nawaz.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that Naseeb died with the bullet of his own gun. However, it was not clear whether he had committed suicide or the bullet was fired accidentally.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that Naseeb Nawaz died while performing duty at a picket.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked whether someone had fired a bullet on him (Naseeb Nawaz). The counsel said that no one had targeted him.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the personnel, who were killed even in a personal conflict, could not be declared martyred. One could not be entitled for Shuhada package if he committed suicide on the enemy's soil.

The bench dismissed the petition after the family of Naseeb Nawaz withdrew its case.

