Persons, Cheated By Imran Traders, Asked To Submit Compensation Claims With NAB

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has asked the persons, cheated by Imran Traders and others, to submit their compensation claims within the next two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has asked the persons, cheated by Imran Traders and others, to submit their compensation claims within the next two weeks. According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the Bureau was conducting investigations against Imran Traders and others on fraudulently receiving money from the people on false promise of investing the amount in business.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore from Monday to Friday 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Further details could be collected from investigation Wing, III ,NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. Phone 042-99232593.

The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts, made anywhere including court, for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours.

The aggrieved should personally submit compensation claim.

