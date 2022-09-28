UrduPoint.com

Persons Involved In 'audio Leaks' Will Be Dealt Strictly: Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Persons involved in 'audio leaks' will be dealt strictly: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that persons involved in 'audio leaks' allegedly from PM House will be dealt strictly as no one would be allowed to violate the constitution of the country.

A National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to be held today will seriously discuss the matters related to national security, including audio leaks might be having conversations of the premier and would take actions against elements involved in the matter, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has also been constituted to probe the massive security lapse, and top intelligence agencies would soon complete its comprehensive inquiry, he added.

While condemning the harassment incident with Information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that it is an embarrassing matter and overseas nationals who were involved in the harassment would face legal actions.

PML-N will lodge a case against the nationals responsible for the harassment incident, he said, adding, the responsible nationals will face exemplary punishment.

