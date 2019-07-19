UrduPoint.com
Persons Involved In Misusing Of Power, Corruption To Be Arrested: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

Persons involved in misusing of power, corruption to be arrested: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that any element found involved in misusing of authority or power would be arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that any element found involved in misusing of authority or power would be arrested.

Taking to a private news channel she said if anyone was found violating the rules, he would be asked to explain the reason for misusing his authority. About Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said that there were some allegations of irregularities against the former prime minister regarding Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and that was why NAB was questioning him.

The special assistant to prime minister made it clear that if any person had not done corruption then he should not be afraid of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif, she said if former chief minister Punjab had misused funds then he must be asked about it.

It was surprising that the funds provided to the country for earthquake stricken people had been misused during the period of Shehbaz Sharif.

In reply to a question about coverage of the National Assembly session, she said the state television was airing live coverage of the parliament's session.

She said that media was fully enjoying freedom but it would have to play its role in accordance with the rules and regulations of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PEMRA had the power to cease any programme telecast or broadcast by media channels concerning any convicted person.

