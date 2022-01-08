UrduPoint.com

Persons Responsible For Fertilizers Crisis To Be Punished: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam directed district administration to award strict punishment to the persons involved in creating artificial crisis of fertilizers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam directed district administration to award strict punishment to the persons involved in creating artificial crisis of fertilizers.

He was chairing a meeting of district coordination committee here on Saturday.

He observed that PTI government was ensuring equal development in all districts of the region. He directed officials to complete uplift schemes within stipulated time period. In order to provide direct relief, the masses are being offered health card. In wake of threat of Omicron, the minister stressed upon officials to speed up process of vaccination. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi briefed the meeting participants about pace of different schemes. Local parliamentarians were also present on this occasion.

