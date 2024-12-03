Persons With Disabilities Can Be Made Productive With Little Efforts: Madiha Irshad
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The persons with disabilities can be made productive members of the society with little but collective efforts, said Madiha Irshad, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The persons with disabilities can be made productive members of the society with little but collective efforts, said Madiha Irshad, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz.
She was addressing a special program organized to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a local hotel in collaboration with a local public organization here on Tuesday.
She said that the program would help promote love and solidarity with the persons with disabilities in addition to fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.
She said that special children and individuals were invited in the program with an aim to uplift their spirits in addition to saving them from the feelings of inferiority so that they could boost up their confidence.
She along with Tahafuz Markaz team distributed gifts among participants and emphasized the importance of recognizing their talents and providing them with better opportunities.
"If the persons with disabilities are facilitated with the right support and trust, they can become active, valuable and productive members of society", she added.
A large number of persons with disabilities and children participated in the program and appreciated the efforts of Tahafuz Markaz. They also expressed gratitude to Faisalabad police for their thoughtful initiative which underscored the commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate community.
Recent Stories
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees
Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident
Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered
Career counseling session for shining stars held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills1 minute ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 51 minute ago
-
Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity5 minutes ago
-
Celebrating mountain majesty: Art exhibition honours Pakistan’s heritage2 hours ago
-
Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts2 hours ago
-
Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered2 hours ago
-
Career counseling session for shining stars held2 hours ago
-
Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots2 hours ago
-
NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities3 hours ago
-
Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex-MNA3 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference3 hours ago