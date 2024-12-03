Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad

The persons with disabilities can be made productive members of the society with little but collective efforts, said Madiha Irshad, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The persons with disabilities can be made productive members of the society with little but collective efforts, said Madiha Irshad, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz.

She was addressing a special program organized to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a local hotel in collaboration with a local public organization here on Tuesday.

She said that the program would help promote love and solidarity with the persons with disabilities in addition to fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging.

She said that special children and individuals were invited in the program with an aim to uplift their spirits in addition to saving them from the feelings of inferiority so that they could boost up their confidence.

She along with Tahafuz Markaz team distributed gifts among participants and emphasized the importance of recognizing their talents and providing them with better opportunities.

"If the persons with disabilities are facilitated with the right support and trust, they can become active, valuable and productive members of society", she added.

A large number of persons with disabilities and children participated in the program and appreciated the efforts of Tahafuz Markaz. They also expressed gratitude to Faisalabad police for their thoughtful initiative which underscored the commitment to creating a more inclusive and compassionate community.