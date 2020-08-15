UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Persons With Disabilities Participate In `Run For Kashmir Marathon' On Wheel Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Persons with disabilities participate in `Run for Kashmir Marathon' on wheel chair

Persons with disabilities and Friends from Paraplegic Center Peshawar participated in the Run for Kashmir Marathon on their wheel chair to express solidarity with Kashmiris The participants were holding national flags and flags of Kashmir, wearing T-shirts inscribed with "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Persons with disabilities and Friends from Paraplegic Center Peshawar participated in the Run for Kashmir Marathon on their wheel chair to express solidarity with Kashmiris The participants were holding national flags and flags of Kashmir, wearing T-shirts inscribed with "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Run for Kashmir Marathon in Dir Lower organized by District sports Officer Muhkhtiar Hussain with the strong support and cooperation of the district administration Dir Upper.

The aim and objective of participation in wheel chair Run for Kashmir Marathon is to express solidarity with Kashmiris, former Wheel Chair National cricket player, Ayaz Khan said. A large number of people from different Games turned up to cheer for the runners, while the participating athletes seemed energetic.

Before the start of the Run for Kashmir Marathon on Wheel Chair, Police and Lives Forces presented a salute on flag hoisting ceremony, followed by the National Anthem at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper.

Khalid Iqbal Khattak, DPO Tariq Iqbal, Assistant Director Local Govt Haji Bacha, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Akhtar, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain, players and persons with disabilities and spectators were also present.

The race began at 5.30 pm and continued up until 7.00 p.m before a stunning firework.

The Dir Sports Complex was illuminated beautifully with colourful lights in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebrations.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak appreciated persons with disabilities who expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris. He also congratulated the people of Dir Upper and those overseas in different countries on Independence Day.

He said participation of the persons with disabilities in Run for Kashmir Marathon including national, international, and professional athletes presented that all the Pakistani youth have special love with the people of Kashmir. He said they along with the athletes and spectators expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He also lauded the Kashmiris on their one year long struggle against Article 370's revocation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added that Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said the Run for Kashmir Marathon is aimed at reiterating Pakistan's commitment to always support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. Soon after the marathon ends, the athletes chanted slogans and condemned the "Indian terrorism" in illegally occupied valley.

They said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Peshawar Police Sports Marathon Jammu Independence Dir Upper Dir Media All From Government Race Love P

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

26 minutes ago

Lukashenko to Visit Belarus Defense Ministry's Gen ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Hot,humid weather likely in most parts

3 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya's Team Starts Forming Coordination C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.