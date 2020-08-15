Persons with disabilities participate in `Run for Kashmir Marathon' on wheel chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Persons with disabilities and Friends from Paraplegic Center Peshawar participated in the Run for Kashmir Marathon on their wheel chair to express solidarity with Kashmiris The participants were holding national flags and flags of Kashmir, wearing T-shirts inscribed with "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

Run for Kashmir Marathon in Dir Lower organized by District sports Officer Muhkhtiar Hussain with the strong support and cooperation of the district administration Dir Upper.

The aim and objective of participation in wheel chair Run for Kashmir Marathon is to express solidarity with Kashmiris, former Wheel Chair National cricket player, Ayaz Khan said. A large number of people from different Games turned up to cheer for the runners, while the participating athletes seemed energetic.

Before the start of the Run for Kashmir Marathon on Wheel Chair, Police and Lives Forces presented a salute on flag hoisting ceremony, followed by the National Anthem at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper.

Khalid Iqbal Khattak, DPO Tariq Iqbal, Assistant Director Local Govt Haji Bacha, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ijaz Akhtar, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain, players and persons with disabilities and spectators were also present.

The race began at 5.30 pm and continued up until 7.00 p.m before a stunning firework.

The Dir Sports Complex was illuminated beautifully with colourful lights in connection with the 74rd Independence Day celebrations.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak appreciated persons with disabilities who expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris. He also congratulated the people of Dir Upper and those overseas in different countries on Independence Day.

He said participation of the persons with disabilities in Run for Kashmir Marathon including national, international, and professional athletes presented that all the Pakistani youth have special love with the people of Kashmir. He said they along with the athletes and spectators expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He also lauded the Kashmiris on their one year long struggle against Article 370's revocation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added that Pakistan has always stood by the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said the Run for Kashmir Marathon is aimed at reiterating Pakistan's commitment to always support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. Soon after the marathon ends, the athletes chanted slogans and condemned the "Indian terrorism" in illegally occupied valley.

They said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit.