Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) Bill To Table Soon

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:51 PM

The Sub-committee on Human Rights has approved the bill on the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and soon it would be tabled in the Cabinet, Senator Shunila Ruth member Senate Committee on Human Rights said here on Wednesday

She said that special job quota of 2 percent for PWD will be increased by the government to bring them into mainstream of the society.

She said that National and provincial awards for extra ordinary achievements of persons with disability will be initiated and their positive work for the society will be promoted.

She further added that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government policy was to protect the rights of disabled persons.

� He commented that they were the special citizens of the country and PTI govt was fully committed to provide them maximum facilities.

Shunila further added that persons with disabilities (PWDs)'s accessibility and inclusion to the fundamental rights is recognized by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and are not only objectives but also pre-requisites for the enjoyment of other rights.

She further said that "It is our moral, social and religious obligation at individual and collective levels to make efforts for the welfare of special persons", she further added.

