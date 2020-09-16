UrduPoint.com
Persons With Disabilities' Rights Bill Passed After 2-year Struggle: Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:42 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said on Wednesday said that the ICT Bill on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) was passed by the Parliament after two years struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said on Wednesday said that the ICT Bill on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) was passed by the Parliament after two years struggle.

The minister, in a tweet, said: "Today we finally got our ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill passed through Joint Session (of Parliament). It has been an almost 2-year struggle but finally the Bill has been passed by Parliament and will become law once President signs it."

