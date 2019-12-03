International day of persons with disabilities should be used a flagship day to promote and enhance the leadership skills among the disabled persons as they were no less than any member of the society, speakers said at a seminar held here regarding International day of persons with disabilities

Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) organized the seminar, joined by speakers with physical disabilities who vowed to accept the challenges posed by social constraints and hoped to participate in societal fabric as future leaders.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary General of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Haris Khaleeq, said that society needed to understand that physical disability was not a sickness and should be taken as a way of life. "We as civilised society need to go beyond the concepts of normal and abnormal and treat these people as any other member of the society to get them out of complexes and deprivations", he added.

He stressed the need to have accurate census regarding special people in the country as the official numbers of registered persons with disability was so low in contrast to the ground realities.

Sectary General HRCP said "We needed to sanitize the masses regarding the treatment of persons with disabilities".

Working with PHMA, Lubna who was diagnosed with Polio when she was an infant said that despite having the difficult life as a disable person she never had doubts on her ability to succeed in life.

"I was mocked, denied admissions in normal schools and was even called Names. My mother supported me all along and now I am working as a professional with a successful married life with all my disabilities because I did not give up", she said.

Lubna said she considered herself as successful women who've had healthy contributions in every walk of life despite having the physical limitations.

Another speaker Zulqurnain Ali who was visually impaired described the challenges he faced as a visual impaired person and still looked forward to becoming a role model for people who find themselves barred from achieving their goals because of their disability.

The seminar was attended by persons with disabilities and their families, politicians, intellectuals, students, member of civil society and media persons.