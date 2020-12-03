UrduPoint.com
Persons With Special Needs Important Component Of Society: Air Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Persons with special needs were an important component of our society.

