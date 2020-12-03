Persons with special needs important component of society: Air Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Persons with special needs were an important component of our society.

He said that by providing them (Persons with Special Needs or disabilities) with adequate attention, specialized education and requisite treatment, the nation could benefit from their abilities, said a PAF press release.

"PAF is committed to providing best possible facilities to its persons with special needs," the Air Chief said.