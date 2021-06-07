UrduPoint.com
Peru Begins Second Round Of Presidential Elections

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Peru begins second round of presidential elections

LIMA, 7 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :L- Peru opened on Sunday morning more than 12,000 voting centers for the second round of presidential elections.

A total of 25,287,954 Peruvians are eligible to vote in the election, which will decide whether Keiko Fujimori or Pedro Castillo will accede to the presidency for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) has established a series of biosafety measures at voting stations.

For this election, scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, thousands of police and members of the armed forces have been deployed to monitor voting stations and keep the peace.

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti urged citizens to "consolidate democracy" by voting in the elections.

"It is important to cast your vote to consolidate democracy and for us to have as many voters as possible," said the president after voting in Lima.

