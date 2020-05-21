UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch Posted As MD SITE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch posted as MD SITE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Managing Director (MD) (BS-19), Sindh Small Industries Corporation, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Karachi.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Aijaz Ali Pathan, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Managing Director, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development board, against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed SITE

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

44 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

56 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

56 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Putin Supports Deputy Prime Minister's Idea to All ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.