Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch posted as MD SITE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Managing Director (MD) (BS-19), Sindh Small Industries Corporation, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Managing Director, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Karachi.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Aijaz Ali Pathan, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Managing Director, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Director, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development board, against an existing vacancy.