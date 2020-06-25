Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Rental power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Rental Power Plant reference.

AC-I Judge Mohammad Bashir announced the judgment which was reserved on last hearing after concluding arguments from both sides.

The court stated that NAB could not prove any corruption charges against Pervaiz Ashraf. Other people named in the case, including Shaukat Tareen, former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema and Shahid Rafique had also been acquitted from the same case.

A reference against Ashraf was filed in December 2019 after Rana Amjad, the manager of the Sahiwal-Multan project, turned approver in the case.

Ashraf was accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the Federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.