UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pervaiz Ashraf Acquitted In Rental Power Reference

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Rental power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Rental Power Plant reference.

AC-I Judge Mohammad Bashir announced the judgment which was reserved on last hearing after concluding arguments from both sides.

The court stated that NAB could not prove any corruption charges against Pervaiz Ashraf. Other people named in the case, including Shaukat Tareen, former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema and Shahid Rafique had also been acquitted from the same case.

A reference against Ashraf was filed in December 2019 after Rana Amjad, the manager of the Sahiwal-Multan project, turned approver in the case.

Ashraf was accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the Federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Water Same December 2019 From Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

49 seconds ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

46 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.