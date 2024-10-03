Pervaiz Ashraf Calls For Constitutional Court To Fulfill CoD
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister and president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, has announced the party's commitment to completing the Charter of Democracy (CoD) through establishment of a constitutional court
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister and president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, has announced the party's commitment to completing the Charter of Democracy (CoD) through establishment of a constitutional court.
In a statement released on Thursday, he stressed the importance of consensus among all political forces for advancement of Pakistan.
"Insha-Allah, the constitutional court will begin its work in November," he expressed his hope and underlined the necessity for unity in the country's political landscape.
In his remarks, Pervaiz Ashraf urged the PTI founder to set aside his obstinacy and pledge political allegiance to President Asif Ali Zardari, emphasising the need for cooperation among political leaders.
The PPP central Punjab president also declared that the PPP would actively participate in Jamaat-e-Islami's upcoming Palestine March. "We are all united in expressing solidarity with our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers," he stated, while also calling on the United Nations and international powers to intervene and halt the use of force in the middle East.
