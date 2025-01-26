Pervaiz Ashraf Condemns Assassination Attempt On AJK Assembly Speaker
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has strongly condemned an assassination attempt on the convoy of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Latif Akbar.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed his heartfelt prayers and best wishes for Chaudhry Latif Akbar, thanking Allah for his safety during the attack. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
Terming the attack a premeditated conspiracy, the former prime minister called for immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized the need for ensuring the safety and security of public representatives to prevent such incidents in the future.
