Pervaiz Ashraf Slams India For Targeting Children In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Wednesday strongly condemned India for targeting innocent civilians, particularly children, in Balochistan.
Speaking in the National Assembly he termed these acts as inhumane and a blatant violation of moral and international norms.
He said, “Even wars have rules, but India is ignoring all principles of warfare. No society in the world allows such brutality. Out of frustration and repeated failures, India is now targeting our children.”
Pervaiz Ashraf accused India of waging a well-organized campaign of terrorism against Pakistan, using violence and false propaganda to mislead the international community. “India tries to paint Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism, while in reality, Pakistan has suffered the most at the hands of terrorism,” he said.
He reminded the House that more than 90,000 Pakistanis, including security personnel, have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.
Referring to incidents like the one in Pahalgam, he criticized India for using such events to justify its aggressive actions, instead of accepting Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation.
Ashraf urged the global community to recognize Pakistan’s sacrifices and take notice of India's actions, which he said were destabilizing the region.
He called the national unity and firm resolve in the face of such hostile tactics, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability, and justice.
APP/zah-sra
