Pervaiz Ashraf Terms PTI Leadership As Enemy Of Pakistan’s Interests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling them the enemy of Pakistan’s interests, democracy, parliament, constitution, and peace.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "The leadership of PTI is an enemy of consensus, Pakistan, peace, and the interests of the people, as well as democracy, parliament, and the constitution."
He said that while the committee established by the National Assembly Speaker aims to improve the parliamentary atmosphere, the PTI leadership appears to have a different agenda.
He also referenced PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s question regarding a controversial tweet, saying that the individual behind it opposes peace, democracy, and the supremacy of the parliament, desiring chaos in the country.
"No patriot would post such a tweet or humiliate the institutions of the country," Ashraf said, emphasizing that no one should make national institutions or their leaders controversial.
He stressed that the country’s well-being is more important than any political party.
He highlighted the contributions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who granted Pakistan the right to vote and a constitution.
In contrast, he criticized the grandfather of the opposition leader for laying the foundation of dictatorship in the country.
He recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto refused to bow down and sacrificed his life for democracy, the constitution, and the people.
He also praised former president Asif Ali Zardari for restoring the powers of the parliament through the 18th Amendment.
He warned that the path chosen by the PTI leadership leads towards destruction.
He urged the need for unity and consensus to pull the country out of its current crises, lamenting that the PTI leadership has failed to highlight the issues faced by ordinary citizens.
Referring to the events of May 9, Ashraf condemned the PTI workers and leadership for attacking defence installations and dishonouring the country's martyrs.
He affirmed that the entire nation stands behind Pakistan’s armed forces.
