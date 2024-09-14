Open Menu

Pervaiz Ashraf Terms PTI Leadership As Enemy Of Pakistan’s Interests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pervaiz Ashraf terms PTI leadership as enemy of Pakistan’s interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling them the enemy of Pakistan’s interests, democracy, parliament, constitution, and peace.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "The leadership of PTI is an enemy of consensus, Pakistan, peace, and the interests of the people, as well as democracy, parliament, and the constitution."

He said that while the committee established by the National Assembly Speaker aims to improve the parliamentary atmosphere, the PTI leadership appears to have a different agenda.

He also referenced PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s question regarding a controversial tweet, saying that the individual behind it opposes peace, democracy, and the supremacy of the parliament, desiring chaos in the country.

"No patriot would post such a tweet or humiliate the institutions of the country," Ashraf said, emphasizing that no one should make national institutions or their leaders controversial.

He stressed that the country’s well-being is more important than any political party.

He highlighted the contributions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who granted Pakistan the right to vote and a constitution.

In contrast, he criticized the grandfather of the opposition leader for laying the foundation of dictatorship in the country.

He recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto refused to bow down and sacrificed his life for democracy, the constitution, and the people.

He also praised former president Asif Ali Zardari for restoring the powers of the parliament through the 18th Amendment.

He warned that the path chosen by the PTI leadership leads towards destruction.

He urged the need for unity and consensus to pull the country out of its current crises, lamenting that the PTI leadership has failed to highlight the issues faced by ordinary citizens.

Referring to the events of May 9, Ashraf condemned the PTI workers and leadership for attacking defence installations and dishonouring the country's martyrs.

He affirmed that the entire nation stands behind Pakistan’s armed forces.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Vote May Dictator Post Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

46 minutes ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

5 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

5 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

9 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

18 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

20 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan