Pervaiz Ashraf, Zahid Durani Felicitate Nation On Eve Of Hajj, Eid-ul-Adha

Published July 09, 2022

Pervaiz Ashraf, Zahid Durani felicitate nation on eve of Hajj, Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani felicitated the nation and whole Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid-ul-Adha.

While congratulating the Muslims who embarked on Hajj journey this year, they said that we must be thankful to Allah for the blessing of Hajj resumption this year after the Covid-19 Pandemic and travel restrictions, said a press release.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Eid-ul-Adha reflects the values of sacrifice, compassion and happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needy and to include them in our happiness.

He said that our deeds should help smooth the social grievances and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and brotherhood.

"We can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society to support our needy segment of society".

Let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah," he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to strengthen the national leadership to lead the country on the path of progress and development.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani stated that Eid-ul-Adha not only brings joy, happiness in our lives, but also teaches us to remember the true spirit of obligation and selflessness.

He said that today is the day of prostration and thanks to Allah Almighty for this blissful offering. "We need to move forward together for the economic development and prosperity of the country by shunning our mutual differences,"he added.

