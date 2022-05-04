UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Ashraf, Zahid Durrani Exchange Eid Greetings

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Pervaiz Ashraf, Zahid Durrani exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday exchanged Eid greetings and expressed their resolve to restore peoples' confidence in the parliament.

They said we should take special care of the deserving people on occasion of Eid.

In a telephonic conversation, the Speaker said that all public issues would be debated in the parliament, said a press release.

They said that Allah Almighty has given them an opportunity to raise the prestige of Parliament for the development of the country.

