Pervaiz Elahi Approaches LHC Challenging Governor's De-notification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2022 | 11:14 AM

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

The PML-Q leader has asked the court to declare the governor’s move as illegal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Friday moved a petition to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Governor Balighur Rehman’s de-notification from chief minister’s office.

Pervaiz Elahi asked the court to declare the governor’s move as illegal. He submitted that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan was asked to summon a session for vote of confidence. He also said that the speaker did not summon the session as one was already underway.

The petitioner said that no action could be taken against any chief minister over speaker’s actions.

He made Governor Baligh as respondent in the case via his principal secretary and chief secretary of the province.

On other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar advised Elahi that rather than approaching the court he should have taken the vote of confidence.

"He (Elahi) has no other option but to take a vote of confidence. Even the court cannot finish the vote of confidence. This has to be done legally as well," tweeted Tarar following the submission of the petition,".

The PTI and PML-Q had already announced their intention to approach court over the governor's move.

Elahi, who has been denotified from his position as chief minister of Punjab by Governor Balighur Rehman, had rejected the notification and made up his mind to move the court.

“I reject the de-notification. I am the Chief Minister of Punjab and the cabinet will continue to function,” Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said while talking to the media in Friday's early hours.

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Lahore High Court Governor Punjab Vote Muslim Media From Cabinet Court Punjab Assembly

More Stories From Pakistan

