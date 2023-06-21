Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was apprehended on Wednesday by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a money laundering case.

This arrest followed his recent release on bail in a separate case.

Yesterday, an anti-corruption court granted bail to Elahi, who had been held for nearly three weeks due to allegations of unlawful appointments in the Punjab Assembly. The court allowed his release upon submission of a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

However, soon after his release, a fresh case was registered against Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, on charges of money laundering. As Elahi refrained from submitting the required surety bond, hoping for protective bail from a higher court, he remained in Camp Jail. Eventually, FIA officials arrested him from the detention center.

After conducting a medical examination at Services General Hospital in Lahore, the FIA presented Elahi before a judicial magistrate, confirming his arrest based on his fitness report.

The FIA is expected to request a 14-day physical remand of the PTI president.

According to sources, Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, allegedly invested billions of rupees in five Panama companies through money laundering practices. To bring Moonis Elahi back to Pakistan, the FIA intends to issue red warrants against him.

It is worth mentioning that Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 near his residence in a corruption case involving the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district, amounting to Rs70 million.

Following a district court's order for his release on June 2, Elahi was arrested again in Gujranwala in connection with a corruption case filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

He appeared before a Gujranwala court the following day, which subsequently dismissed the charges in two corruption cases related to alleged kickbacks in the funds meant for road construction in Gujrat.

However, he was promptly re-arrested by anti-corruption personnel on allegations of illegal appointments made during his tenure as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.